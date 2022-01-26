Female Detainee Allegedly Gang Raped

The young woman was waiting to be transported to the Kavieng Correctional Institution when the alleged incident happened at around 2am.

Her mother said she was kept in a separate room while the male detainees were in the holding cell.

“They planned it,” the victim’s mother told this newsroom.

“She was the only female locked away in what looked like a store room.

“It’s got brick walls around so when she shouted and struggled, no one could hear from the other side.

“It was because of the movement of (these) policemen that one of the inmates got suspicious and raised the alarm when the other officers came in to change shift.

“These were night shift officers.”

The family has identified two of the suspects while they claim the third officer’s identity is being “withheld” by Kavieng police.

A complaint was filed yesterday with the New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Felix Nebanat, who told this newsroom that he will comment after receiving a full brief.