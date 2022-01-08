Fees To Affect Farmers, Growers

The members and affiliates cover the biggest producers, processors and exporters of coffee, cocoa, rubber, copra, poultry and livestock, food processing and farm supplies companies in PNG.

President of Farmers and Settlers Association, Wilson Thompson said PNG must brace for increase in non-tax (non-IRC, and Customs) fees and charges by departments and agencies in 2022.

The fees and charges will mostly cover those related to agriculture, food processing, rural business and exports.

The following fees and charges are expected in 2022:

Climate Change Office, airport departure tax, fertiliser levy and fossil fuel levy (all fuels) CEPA, Water and Environment Permit Fee DLIR, fire safety fees, factory licensing fee, fire and safety equipment Transport, driver license fee to K70 per year, PNG Ports charges, Motukea and Lae ICTSL fees, NAC departure fees and motor vehicle registration Police and police check and accident and traffic reports DAL, cocoa tonnage levy, coffee license fee and NAQIA charges

The fees are related to agriculture and food production and will affect costs of production and prices paid to growers, according to the association.

Mr Thompson said they made a written submission to the Minister for Finance and Rural Development in May 2021 and copied to Minister and Secretary for Treasury, Agriculture and Livestock and Secretary for PMNEC and Commissioner of Independent Consumer and Competition Commission.

He said this is because the Department of Finance can advise on the legal requirements and approval for charging non-tax charges and fees, while Department of Rural Development could look at the policy aspects of these including the impact on agriculture and agri-processing and business that sustains rural people.

“We anticipate DAL and Commerce and Industry to relook our concerns in SME, agriculture and business to provide a case forward. The ICCC has been asked to look at and inform relevant agencies to be conscious of the prices, and also the goods and services the farmer's and growers and consumer get for paying a fee, levy or price,” said Mr Thompson.

He said the Ministry for Finance and Rural Development may need to intervene and require further input or clarification, for each industry.

“These could bring specific industry cases and likely price passed to farmers for their produce and likely price to consumers on finished goods and services.”

He said the wharf fees have been passed to the exporters and manufactures that will affect prices paid to growers and farmers. The Farmers and Settlers Association anticipates that the submission will be considered and dialogue be established going forward.

“We note that the people of PNG will appreciate our efforts to maintain the price of goods and services, especially related to food and goods and services produced by our rural businesses. There is only so much we can do and that includes asking the government to help its own people,” added Mr Thompson.