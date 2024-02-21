Fee assistance successful for Kul and Koibi

Gloria Kul graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in general nursing and Shiba Koibi graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and Science.

The successful completion of their studies was made possible over the past few years with support from Samarai-Murua District’s School Fee Assistance Program, an initiative of the Member for Samarai-Murua Isi Henry Leonard through the District Development Authority (DDA).

The school fee assistance program has been ongoing since established in 2017.

Now into his second term as a member, Leonard who is also the Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture says this School Fee Assistance Program is something he is passionate about, to help support the students in his district to complete their education and graduate so they too can return and help develop the district.

Leonard wants to improve and build the human resource capacity in his district by educating the next generation of elites and leaders from Samarai-Murua.

He said the school fee assistance program was an ongoing initiative from his office and will continue this year for students from the Samarai-Murua district.

The graduates Kul and Koibi were delighted after graduating and thanked the Member and the DDA for the school fee sponsorship they benefitted from.

Both women are now looking forward to returning home to the district and province to help serve where they best can in their respective fields of study.

MP Leonard was represented at the graduation by Dailo Bellem and Dennis Keio who are officers from his Ministry and District Offices.