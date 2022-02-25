Feb 28 Declared As Public Holiday

The Department of Prime Minister and the National Executive Council made the announcement in a circular dated February 24th, outlining that NEC decision No. 33/2021 declared 26th February every calendar year as a public holiday to remember the life and times of our first Prime Minister, the late Great Grand Chief Sir Michael T. Somare.

“The anniversary date, 26th February 2022, falls on Saturday, which is a weekend. Accordingly, the National Executive Council has approved Monday as a public holiday.

“This public holiday is to be observed throughout the country, and Papua New Guinea’s diplomatic missions overseas.

“All public sector agencies and private sector agencies in Papua New Guinea, including our citizens and guests, are encouraged to observe this public holiday.

“Essential service providers are expected to continue to provide those services during this time. It is not a normal public holiday so we encourage our citizens to be engaged in commemorative activities associated with this great leader.

“All provinces are encouraged to plan similar events now and, in the future, to celebrate this event annually.

“The normal resumption of duties for the workforce is Tuesday 1st March, 2022.

“An official national gazette will be released widely as soon as it becomes available, but this circular instruction is issued ahead of the national gazette for immediate awareness purposes.”

(File picture of the late Great Grand Chief Sir Michael T. Somare)