A Fathers Love for his Daughter

As Christine Komba received her Award in Excellence, she was eagerly cheered on by her family in the crowd. Miss Komba's family were attired in green and black to represent her home province of Enga.

Mr Komba is a proud father of three daughters. He raised them as a single father after the tragic passing of his wife almost a decade ago.

When asked about the challenges of putting his daughter through university, like most parents, he said it was not easy.

“As a single father, I’ve been struggling so hard to pay for her school fee.”

“But I feel that education for my kids is very important. So I dug deep into my pocket and now that she has graduated, I’m relieved.”

Komba said Christine is his first daughter, and he wanted her to achieve something big and lead her two siblings and the family.