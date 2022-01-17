Father, Sons Charged With Murder

Manus provincial police commander, chief inspector David Yapu, said a man succumbed to his injuries after he was attacked by the trio.

The man and his sons allegedly cut the deceased on his leg and other parts of his body with a bush knife.

“The victim was rushed to Lessau health centre on December 30th, 2021, but due to the seriousness of the injuries, he was referred to the Lorengau Provincial hospital and was admitted there.

“He later died on January 3rd.”

The police team, comprising of Criminal Investigation Division and mobile squad members, travelled by boat to Bipi Island and arrested the three suspects last week.

They will appear in the Lorengau Committal Court this week.

In the meantime, police are continuing their operation ‘Klinim Ples’ in Lorengau town with the support of the mobile squad from Port Moresby.

Yapu said a number of arrests were made for serious crimes, including escapees in possession of firearms and homebrew consumption.

He commended the good work of the mobile squad and his officers.