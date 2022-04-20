Father And Sons Arrested For Murder

East New Britain Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Joseph Tabali said the deceased was attacked by his wife’s father and brothers because he had apparently been physically violent with his wife.

PPC Tabali said on April 03rd 2022 the wife of the deceased reported to her father and brothers that she had been assaulted by her husband. Her father went to their house and started arguing with his son in-law. Police said the man’s sons later joined in on the argument. During the argument their in-law took an iron rod and threw it at his father in-law. The iron rod pierced the man in the chest. His sons retaliated and by cutting their brother in-law on his head, his back and limbs. Police say they left their sister’s husband to bleed to death.

The matter was reported to the police by the president Melkoi LLG.

“I had deployed a composite team of police officers from the Mobile Squad and our police officers to the location to assess the situation and effect arrest on the suspects involved. The police arrival at the scene had calmed the situation down between the two villages of the deceased and his in-laws. The three had also surrendered to the police and are now in police custody,” said PPC Tabali.

PPC Tabali added that the three are charged with willful murder and are in police custody at Kokopo police station. They will appear in court next week.

In the meantime, PPC Tabali asked that people seek help from police and not take the law into their own hands.