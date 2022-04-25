Farmers want more collaboration

The biggest impediment they raised is that government agencies are operating in isolation and are not addressing the needs of stakeholders.

Wilson Thompson, President of HFSA, said the Government is putting outs its grand plan on SME and Credit Scheme and Agriculture but the implementation is lackluster and deplorable.

“While the DAL, DCI and their agencies and commodity boards are not helping the industry, they have decided to increase the Production Levy by 100 and 150 per cent respectively. Who in (their) right minds could (does) such a thing?”

Mr Thompson said, “We have to stop asking for government handouts and subsidy and ensure that the farmers must continue producing to meet domestic and internal demands.”

“A widespread challenge from the agriculture and rural business is that all operators whether plantations, blocks, commercial farms, rural business and smallholders – the government must focus on improving roads, electricity, water and communication support, reliability and access and must deal with law and order seriously.

“There is widespread stealing of coffee, cocoa and coconut as well as concerns over land titles when land rates and rent; taxes and GST is paid but lack of enforcement is stopping stealing and trespassing and disturbances to production all along the supply chain.”

He also stressed that the government must stop taxing production when its own statistics show a decline in agriculture production. Instead it should help producers to ramp up production through enforcement of law and order, provision of public utilities and ensuring tax refunds and rebates are paid out to motivate producers and growers to keep producing.

Mr Thompson said, “The official statistics provided by National Statistical Office and the Bank of PNG showed from 2006 to 2020 export earnings were increasing due to high prices offered and foreign exchange fluctuations, whilst production and export volumes is going on a decline.”