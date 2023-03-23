Farmers given quality vanilla vines

The Sepik region of Papua New Guinea has a favourable agro-ecological environment for vanilla cultivation and a longstanding tradition in vanilla production. Many rural households depend on vanilla for their income and well-being.

Under the European Union-funded project EU-STREIT PNG, FAO is supporting agribusiness and value chain development, including vanilla, in the Sepik region.

The program provides inputs, tools, and capacity building for farmers and agripreneurs to improve existing vanilla blocks, adopt Climate-Smart practices, and improve skills in processing, packaging, and marketing of vanilla products.

The program aims to source and provide 250,000 healthy vanilla vines to farmers in the Sepiks. The most recent distribution included 10,000 vanilla cuttings from Karawari LLG of Angoram District, one of the areas identified and selected as disease-free, which were transported down the Sepik River to Mandi Village, Turubu LLG of Wewak District, East Sepik Province.

The vines were treated by FAO-STREIT technical officers in a treatment shed established by the EU-STREIT PNG using an insect repellent bio-solution developed by the program from basic materials such as ginger and garlic.

Once treated, the vanilla cuttings were distributed to female and male farmers operating under business groups supported by the program.

The beneficiaries have undergone capacity-building trainings, including climate-smart agriculture practices, and have been supported with tools and equipment to improve their cultivation, husbandry, and processing techniques. This was the sixth distribution of healthy vanilla vines totalling 60,000 so far.

Farmers who have already received healthy cuttings are from Missim Village in Ambunti-Drekikier District, and Albinama and Amon Villages in Maprik District, all in East Sepik Province.