Farmers concerned with non-tax fees increase

President of Farmers and Settlers Association Wilson Thompson has cautioned producers, processors and exporters of coffee, cocoa, rubber, copra, poultry and livestock including food processing and farm supplies companies in PNG.
He said the fees are directly related to agriculture and food production which will affect costs of production and prices paid to growers.
Fees outlined include;
Thompson said the association has written to the Minister for Finance and Rural Development Sir John Pundari to advice on the legal requirements and approval for charging non-tax charges and fees.
“The ICCC has also been asked to look at this, and has informed relevant agencies to be conscious of the prices, and also the goods and services, the farmer's and growers, and consumer get for paying a fee, levy or price.
“We anticipate that our submission will be given serious consideration and dialogue established going forward,” Thompson stated.