Farmers concerned with non-tax fees increase

President of Farmers and Settlers Association Wilson Thompson has cautioned producers, processors and exporters of coffee, cocoa, rubber, copra, poultry and livestock including food processing and farm supplies companies in PNG.

He said the fees are directly related to agriculture and food production which will affect costs of production and prices paid to growers.

Fees outlined include;

Climate Change Office Airport departure tax

Fertiliser Levy

Fossil Fuel Levy (all fuels) Conservation Environment and Protection Authority Water Permit Fee

Environment Permit Fee Department of Labour and Industry Fire Safety Fees

Factory Licensing Fee

Fire and safety equipment Transport Driver License Fee to K70 per year

PNG Ports Charges

Motukea and Lae ICTSL fees

NAC departure fees

Motor vehicle registration Police Police check and accident and traffic reports DAL Cocoa Tonnage Levy

Coffee License Fee

NAQIA charges

Thompson said the association has written to the Minister for Finance and Rural Development Sir John Pundari to advice on the legal requirements and approval for charging non-tax charges and fees.

“The ICCC has also been asked to look at this, and has informed relevant agencies to be conscious of the prices, and also the goods and services, the farmer's and growers, and consumer get for paying a fee, levy or price.

“We anticipate that our submission will be given serious consideration and dialogue established going forward,” Thompson stated.