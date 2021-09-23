Farewell, Mr Piano Man

Late Tau, born on 9th March, 1959 and died on September 3rd was an influential and iconic figure in the world of music on both international and local stages.

His life was one of love, compassion and commitment to both his family and his passion for the art of music played in many ways, but piano will always be his signature art.

Well-known faces graced the church to pay tribute to the memory of the wonderful Piano man through song and heartfelt messages, the memories were relived once more of this kind man.

Viewing was at the Apini Residence at Tokarara before proceeding with final funeral processions at Tubusereia village where he will be laid to rest tomorrow 24 September.

Artist Leonard Tebegetu painted the image of a piano atop the cover of late Buruka Tau’s casket, an image that reminds us that when words fail, music speaks and this he did devotedly for his family and the PNG music industry.