FAO Partners With Small Enterprise

This collaboration was sealed after a recent signing between FAO and WSEP Centre under the European Union-funded Programme for Support to Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade in Papua New Guinea (EU-STREIT PNG).

EU-STREIT PNG supports WSEP Centre to conduct business management and corporate trainings for 1000 executives of agri-rural cooperatives and small businesses in the Sepik region, and empower them to lead their cooperatives and businesses to increase economic returns.

In collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Cooperation and with support of EU-STREIT PNG, 25 commerce extension officers and 30 champion local agripreneurs will receive trainings on Trainers of Trainers (ToTs) to impart the business knowledge and skills to the target 1000 lead members.