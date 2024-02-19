FAO Backs National Forest Project

FAO is working in partnership with the PNG Forest Authority to assess and monitor the country’s forest resources and provide comprehensive data on the extent, composition and condition of PNG’s forests to support sustainable forest management practices.

Minister for Forest, Salio Waipo expressed gratitude to FAO of the United Nations for their support in the National Forest Inventory (NFI) project in PNG. The NFI has so far been carried out in seven of the 22 provinces. Western Highlands Province is the eighth province currently being inventoried.

The objectives of PNG’s NFI are to; Improve our understanding of PNG forest for better planning and management for people in PNG to receive sustainable ecosystem services, Identify the economic and social values of forests in PNG and Contribute to international actions to combat climate change impacts and biodiversity loss.

The NFI apart from collecting data for the trees, also looks at lower plants, carbon content, insects and birds.

Minister Waipo thanked FAO on behalf of the Marape-Rosso Government because the project is useful for landcover mapping, deforestation monitoring and assessing changes in land use over time.

“We don’t have the technology but I thank FAO for coming on board and helping us with these studies so that we can understand how much value we have in our forest and for our country,” said the Minister.

He said doing the inventory of forest resources is a huge challenge for PNG, but with the assistance of FAO and other development partners, the NFI is progressing well.

“It’s all about protecting our country’s environment and biodiversity. This is of paramount importance for our use now and for our future generations.

“The government’s leadership today is all about protecting what is going to be used in the future. That is why the government is coming up with policies and legislation to protect the environment and biodiversity and keep the place safe for our people, because PNG is the third largest forest nation in the world,” said Minister Waipo.

He added that PNG depends on the forests, so going into logging we have to be very careful.

“Our people need to know the sustainable way of harvesting the forest.”