Family seeks justice

It was around 10.30am on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, when the Gerehu Hospital in Port Moresby announced the death of 30-year-old James Talin Neap, who is alleged to have been murdered by his wife during an argument at the Rainbow suburb in Port Moresby.

It is alleged that his wife used a knife to stab him in the neck, resulting in his death.

Despite his sudden death, the immediate family have resorted to allowing the police to do their work for the rule of law to prevail.

According to the family, taking the law into their own hands is not the approach they intend to take for the death of their son, rather they will seek justice through the right process of the law.

Brother Emmanuel Neap Talin said police are yet to verify the cause of his death because they are still waiting for witnesses to give in their statements before they can charge his wife, who according to police is in custody.

Meanwhile, grieving mother Maria Neap is still in shock and at this stage still cannot accept her son’s death.

Late James is the third-born son in a family of seven, who hails from a mixed parentage of Jiwaka and Wabag.

He was working as a Welfare Officer with the Department of Community Development at the time of his death.