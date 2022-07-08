Family Planning Training Vital

Yesterday, MSPNG hosted a graduation ceremony where 12 NCD Provincial Health Authority frontline trainees from different health facilities in the nation’s capital received certificates from Deputy Director of Public Health Services, Dr. Robin Oge.

The graduation though small, was significant as these front liners continue their journey in saving people and helping their communities.

Dr. Oge stressed, “I think one of the most significant parts of this training is you are now in a position to help women and men who come to your clinics to make better choices for their health for themselves and their families and their children.”

Marie Stopes PNG Country Director, Angelyn Famudi said the training is competent in terms of family planning and counseling, stating that family planning in the country is very vital.

“As we all are aware of the tribal warfare with land chiefs and just being able to provide a future for the child that we bring into the world in terms of capacity.

“We focus on implant insertion, implant removal, condom demonstration, and infection prevention, especially through our young adolescents. That’s part of the capacity building that we are doing through the PHA, so I would like to congratulate all the recipients of this program,” Famudi said.

MSPNG Service Delivery Director, Dr. Andrew Kirima elaborated that since MSPNG’s inception in 2006, each year they would reach over 40, 000 people and provide them with family planning and other necessary health services as well.

MSPNG works with respective PHAs within select provinces to deliver these services.

“Our dedicated embedded nurses within the 13 provincial hospitals have helped us to reach so many clients since 2021. We believe that with this partnership and with the seeds that we are planting today and going forward more trainees and health workers will benefit from this program,” said Dr. Kirima

Officiating at the milestone celebration was Deputy Director of Public Health Services Dr. Robin Oge who commended the nurses on their exemplary work in the field and their certified achievement.