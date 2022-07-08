Family At Hetwara Get Medical Help

Rai Coast District Election security operation Commander Inspector Steven Yalamu said the three were attacked earlier this week but could not be taken to the hospital quickly because the heavily armed Hetwara gang were at the airstrip after the attack.

Inspector Yalamu said during the attack, a 15-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted. He said they also killed one man and destroyed properties. Villagers in Gwarawon were chased into the bush.

He said the incident started when the Resistance Group on Friday 16, June caught one of the Hetwara gang members identified as Qosem Waya. Waya was armed and attacking people when he was captured. He was taken to Mibu but escaped when the men who were guarding him fell asleep.

Inspector Yalamu said according to the report he received, the Resistance Group planned to bring Waya to Saidor police station. They then went in search of Waya and found him at his family home. A confrontation took place and Waya and his brother were killed with bows and arrows when they attacked the Resistance Group.

Inspector Yalamu said the situation at Nankina Valley is still tense as he tries his best to ensure polling in Rai Coast concludes peacefully.

Polling for Rai Coast began in the coastal areas and will continue next week as well. He is now assessing the situation at Naiyudo LLG before he can allow polling officials to set up there for one-day voting.