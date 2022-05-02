Family Escapes Gang Attack

The men and women, were fast asleep in their house when the gang launched the attack on them. They managed to escape through the windows of their house, but not without wounds.

According to police officers on the ground at Nankina Valley, the armed gang allegedly surrounded and shot at the house with spears and managed to injure the men inside.

They then tried to kidnap the women but their plan was foiled when neighbours heard the commotion and intervened. The gang escaped.

Also in the house were two children who also had to escape through the window. They were unharmed.

The gang shouted threatening words to the family as they ran off, saying they will still come after them.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the family was rescued by members of the community and then missionaries based in Nankina, treated their wounds and brought them to Saidor Station where they were taken to Madang Town to seek further medical help.

PPC Rubiang the incident took place at Miok Village. The ring leader, Mutengne Mutaranu was with the group that attacked the family. Police are now on the ground in Miok to assess the situation.

Their toughest challenge yet is logistical support because of the geographical setting of the villages. The gang is well versed with short cuts and escape routes and so police have yet to catch up with them.

PPC Rubiang added that several calls had been made to the Hetwara gang to surrender but the only response they have received is more attacks on the innocent.

Their best option at the moment is to convince the gang to lay down their arms so that no more innocent people are hurt.