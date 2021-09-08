Family demand a fair trial

After the Mt Hagen District Court struck out late Imelda’s case and released the three main suspects in her suspicious death, her family are petitioning the court decision.

Imelda’s body was discovered in a most gruesome way; wrapped in a blue tarpaulin and was being transported in a vehicle driven by her husband Dr Simon Temo, and two others. Two officers of the Mt Hagen Police discovered the dead body at a road block and arrested the three. They then took Imelda’s body to Mt Hagen General Hospital, where pictures of her corpse lying in the canvas, went viral on social media. This sparked a public outrage across the country.

Late Imelda’s family are now petitioning the court decision. They handed over a four-page petition to the authorities, in front of the Mendi Town police station. Hundreds gathered to witness it.

The petition was addressed to The Chief Magistrate of Papua New Guinea Magisterial Services of PNG; The Senior Provincial Magistrate Mount Hagen District Court; The Senior Provincial Magistrate Mendi District Court; The Provincial Police Commander Mt. Hagen Police Station; The Provincial Police Commander Martin Lakari; and ACP Highlands Divisional Command.

In the petition, the family have listed a total of six agendas, starting with a request to investigate the Magisterial Services over the Committal Court decision; Negligence of viewing a ‘No Case Submission’ filed by the state; Setting a Bad precedence to similar cases; Sufficient evidence and prima facie was shown – indicating alleged corruption in the judiciary system, and the indefinite closure of Mendi District Court.

The petition details call for:

AGENDA 1: REQUEST TO INVESTIGATE MAGISTERIAL SERVICES OVER THE COMMITAL COURT DECISION

1.1. Does the presiding magistrate (Leonard Mesmin) have the Gr. 5 Jurisdictional Power to deal with high profile sensitive matter?

1.2. Requesting magisterial services to conduct internal investigations on the presiding magistrate on allegations of bibery, miscarriage of justice leading to the premature decision.

1.3. Police hand up brief with evidential statement presented to support the committal court for the accused to be committed to the National Court, clearly indicates sufficiency of evidence to stand trial has.

AGENDA 2: NEGLIGENCE IN VIEWING ‘NO CASE SUBMISSION’ FILED BY THE STATE ON BEHALF OF THE PROSECUTION

2.1. The Court/presiding Magistrate failed in neglecting the Police/State ‘No Case Submission’ filed two weeks prior by the Public Prosecutor’s office, to object the ‘No Case Submission’, as it was filled together with the Court deposition.

AGENDA 3: BAD PRECEDENCE SET

3.1. Similar incidents still in CIS custody for instance Bosip Kaiwi and the State for willful murder against Late Jenelyn Kennedy, which is still awaiting a full trial in the National Court, with formal bail applications rejected. On what grounds or terms and conditions was SIMON TEMO (accused) released? The Magisterial Services to investigate and question and legality and power enabling the presiding magistrate to strike out the court proceedings.

AGENDA 4: SUFFICIENT EVIDENCE, FACTUAL INFORMATION AND PRIMA FACIE SHOWN

4.1. Two Police officers as state witness have physically seen/saw the deceased under the possession of the accused Vehicle Reg #:_____ at Kaugel pig check point.

4.2.

4.3. Simon Temo (accused) offered K100, 000.00 each as bribery to the two Police Officers who made the discovery. They refused to accept. The refusal of the bribery reached the attention of the Police Commissioner. The Police Commissioner acknowledged and commended the great job carried out by the two officers.

4.4. The deceased was wrapped up with blue canvas, tightly sealed with nylon rope that was sighted by the two police officers.

4.5. Further, witness (saw) includes 1 x spade, 1 x bush knife for the (alleged) purpose to dig and dispose the decomposed corpse to destroy the hard evidence.

4.6. Witness also proven that there was live (ammunition) and unlicensed firearms aboard the vehicle that was also discovered by the two Police officers

4.7. Social media, face book, newspapers and Television recorded the factual evidence including accused verbal confession of admission for killing his own wife (deceased). The information went viral through the various mention communication systems.

4.8. Upon Police interrogations/interviews, accused did truly confess and admitted the actual fact that, he himself (willfully) murder the deceased and (apologized) for his barbaric action (which) caused the death of Imelda Tupi (deceased).

AGENDA 5: HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS ON THE ACT OF CORRUPTIONS WITHIN THE JUDICIARY SYSTEM

5.1. BRIBERY - Magisterial Services to do through investigation into presiding magistrate various bank account and related saving accounts.

5.2. (Conspiracy) – It is highly believed that outside link and connection may (have) influenced to twist, turn and bend the true natural justice to prevail.

5.3. Jeopardized Magisterial Services/ Judicial system - The presiding magistrate has brought a bad picture to the magisterial Court Sittings for (being) involved in alleged Bribery and Conspiracy with one party, played in their interest to strike out the case, which should have been committed to the National Court for fair Trail.

AGENDA 6: INDEFINITE CLOSURE OF MENDI DISTRICT COURT

Ever since our fore fathers generously gave away land, now sits Southern Highlands Provincial Headquarters Mendi town. We as Customary (landowners) never ever at one time take the law into our own hands. We have so far too (lenient) and faithful law abiding citizens of this great town. This will be the first of its kind taking the law into our hands seen that the law maker presiding magistrate in this proceedings has never upheld fair and neutral justice. We will for indefinite period lock up the District Court and also inform the Construction company building the current National Court to put a halt (in carrying) out further construction. This will continue while awaiting response from magisterial service/judiciary system to respond to our petition, especially to re-arrest the accused/suspect including the two (2) others jointly charged suspects apprehended (and) put behind bars. We conclude that our (heartfelt) cry for justice be prevailed forthwith (and) petitioned through this meeting minute #:001 dated 06th September, 2021. All members of Kambiri Mendi Urban Agree and conceal affixed signatures below in executing this submission or petition.

The petition was then signed by 13 members representing the Kambiri villages Teta, Wakwak, Umbiumi, Longo, Kape, Kambeyekipu, Waa, Mes and Kiburu, of the Mendi Urban Local Level Government.

Late Imelda’s family held placards, emphasizing the injustice they’ve been served with.

Her tribesmen, clad in black and clay, say that late Imelda deserves a fair trial.