Family in accident

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent David Seine Jr the deceased identified as Francis Palakandi in his late 50s was driving a Toyota 10- seater with eight others to drop off two students at Divine Word University when they encountered the accident.

Police said the family left Wabag and were driving to Madang during the night and when they reached Alemo it was around 8am.

“The section of the road is clear and does not have any potholes. I am not sure what happened but would only say the driver must felt asleep and went off the road. I am very sorry for what happened. My officers were quick to respond to save the others who were seriously injured to the hospital," PPC Seine said.

He added that on that same day another traffic accident was reported at Megir where the driver lost control and drove into a house and hit one of the occupants of the house, injuring him.

Police officers are investigating the matter.

PPC Seine said traffic accident is increasing and driver who want to travel long distances must have standby drivers to assist with driving.