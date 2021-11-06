Families left homeless

Police responded to the riot, but could not stop it immediately. The fight ended on Sunday 31st of October.

Police have also warned members of the community not to start the fight again.

The riot started over a traditional dance ceremony, before escalating into the nearby communities causing a huge damage to properties including several homes.

Community leader, Goro Kada said sticks and stones were used that several people sustained injuries and were taken to the Daru hospital.

Mr Kada said: “We want our local member to come and mediate between the communities and help those that have been affected by the riot. We have homes destroyed, people seriously injured and communities are still not in good terms”.

Although the fighting has ceased and peace is being restored, there is still tension.

A mother who was also affected by the riot said women and children where not respected. She said now women and children are left homeless and the community does not know what to do.

Koni Mawi who was also affected by the riot said: “As a mother I feel sorry for my children. This should have never happened. If people used their heads, we wouldn’t be experiencing this. Now what can we do? We have children who a witnessing this and that’s not good, where is the respect?

Mai said innocent families lost their homes and now have nowhere to go. Those who lost their properties are hoping the local MP can come to their aid.