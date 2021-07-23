Fallen Soliders Remembered

Serving members of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force (PNGDF), families of Fallen Heroes, retired members, students, families and the public gathered to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the men that served the PNGDF in a time of war and crisis.

In 1988, the Bougainville Crisis occurred and the PNGDF called on its sons to defend their country.

The Crisis lasted a decade, ninety-eight soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty during this time; sixty of these men were from 1RPIR.

In 1992, three soldiers from Delta Company died in a car accident at Erima on their return from Goldie after a pre-deployment training. Delta Company Sergeant Major Late Jute Pisimi passed away due to illness in Bougainville in 1998 and another soldier died in a boating accident in Kiunga during a border operation 1989. Fifty-five soldiers were killed in action in Bougainville.

Lieutenant Colonel Heta Nombe, Commanding Officer 1RPIR in his speech expressed gratitude to the fallen soldiers of 1RPIR.

Lt. Col. Nombe said, “They paid the ultimate price for the independence of our constitutional integrity which serves as a shining example of our soldiers’ commitment to the defense force of our nation and the defense of our constitution.”

The Dawn Service ceremony also commemorated soldiers of the Papua Infantry Battalion (PIB), who over 79 years ago, fought alongside the Allied Forces in World War 2.

The less well-known PIB soldiers played a significant part in the defense of PNG throughout the war in the Pacific.

They became renowned for their skills and ability to blend into the jungle. It is because of their stealth in the jungle that they were called the ‘Green Shadows’.

Their unit became a guerrilla unit that was revered by the Japanese.

On July 23rd, 1942, approximately 1000 meters from Awala village in Northern Province, the bare feet soldiers of the PIB fired their first shot, it was the day that now marks the commemoration of the sacrifices made by these men for the peace Papua New Guineans enjoy today.

Lieutenant Colonel Boniface Aruma also encouraged all who were present at the Dawn Service to remember all who were lost during the war.

“The actions of the men like Oembari and Matpi represents the true spirit of the PNG soldier. The spirit of mateship and solidarity that provided the foundation for the organization that we know now as the Papua New Guinea Defense Force. In honoring and remembering the 23rd of July 1942 is the first step towards our awakening to nationhood and national identity.”

Commander of the First PNG Armed Forces Retired Brigadier General Ted Diro attended the Dawn Service. He was the first Papua New Guinean to command a Royal Pacific Islands Regiment Battalion.

Diro commended the thoughtfulness of the Dawn Service ceremony, “This is the first time a longer ceremony has been conducted so it’s very good, it’s a credit to the military organization here. They are refining their sense of professionalism and it’s a good news.”

Nine hundred and twenty-eight Papua New Guineans lost their lives during the war while serving in the Pacific Islands Regiment including the Papua Infantry Battalion.