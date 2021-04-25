Fallen officers remembered

During the ANZAC Day official dawn service at the Bomana War Cemetery on Sunday 25th April, Colonel Kidd recalled the origin and the journey of this day many years ago in 1915 when the Australian and New Zealand troops landed in Gallipoli.

“We honour those who died or were disabled in the tragedy of war. They adorn our nation’s history,” he stated.

“We remember those who fell amidst the valley and ridges of Gallipoli. On the terrace hills of Palestine in France and Belgium on the sands of North African deserts, amidst the mountains and olive groves of Greece and Syria. In the skies over Europe in Singapore, Yangon in Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Pacific Islands. In Korea and Vietnam.”

He further acknowledged those who lost their lives in peace keeping missions in modern times.

“In later conflicts and peace keeping missions in the skies and seas in many parts of the world and on our own sea lines, we remember those who suffered in prisons of war and those who died in captivity. We remember strangers, friends and allies, especially those who fought alongside us, on the first day in Gallipoli in 1915.

“Our service men and women have left us a splendid heritage. May we and our successors prove worthy of their sacrifices.”

The New Zealand Defence Force Liaison Officer, Warrant Officer Shane McClay, also paid tribute to the New Zealand and Australian service men and women who served hand in hand in the pursuit of peace and freedom for all.