Fake News Cause Of Disruption

During the declaration of John Kaupa, member for Moresby North East yesterday, Metropolitan superintendent, Gideon Ikumu was present and spoke of the issues faced during the election in Port Moresby.

He said that apart from the videos of people fighting around the country, many people used fake news to cause unnecessary stress.

Met Supt Ikumu said that many issues and fights were labeled as election-related that caused unnecessary stress

He said that one example was a fight that happened at Gordons between a man and a lady, people quickly pull their phones out and start recording and captioned it as election-related fight.

“When people don’t want to go to work, they write a fake story saying a fight is in my area so it’s difficult to catch bus, when people receive this message they send it to 15 other people. Anxiety and unnecessary stress has gripped Moresby for the last couple of weeks.”

He added that the success of the elections was the relationship between the Police officers, candidates and scrutineers.

Met Supt Ikumu said that situation would have been far worse, however, the good working relationship settles several incidents like the unfortunate incident of a mother of 4 was lost her life for nothing at ATS.

“Since day one at the candidate briefing, we passed the word around about the House Rules, how we will conduct these elections and we stuck to it,” he said.

Met Supt Ikumu acknowledged the Police force and the Defense Force for a job well done during the elections.