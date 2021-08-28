The ADRP Seminar Series are held in the lead up to the National Conference in October. Discussions in the seminars are based on the capacity deterioration of basic service delivery and the weakening of National Institutions.

Political Science Lecturer from the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG), Michael Kabuni highlighted the ‘Performance of Legislative and Executive Arms of Government in Papua New Guinea.’

He outlined the levels of government, the roles of parliament committees, provincial, district committees, and the reasons for the failure of service delivery across the country.

According to a case study, Mr Kabuni deducted three themes contributing to service delivery across the country. The main one being the self-serving reasoning for political reforms.

Relevant systems in place but incompetent performances of public servants Political ecosystem – so many factors affecting the effectiveness of service delivery Reforms not made for service delivery but for self-serving political advantages or survival

Kabuni also pointed out a loophole regarding the allocation of administrative funds, especially the discretionary funds, to the provincial and local level governments, including the District Development Authorities.

ADRP Team Leader, Dr. Thomas Webster said it is important for the Administrative Guidelines to be written into law to avoid mismanagement.