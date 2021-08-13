Facility To House Vital Services

The K5 million building will provide a referral pathway for the protection of vulnerable children and women and for persons living with disability.

Imbonggue MP, Pila Niningi and Minister for Community Development, Youth and Religion, announced the opening of the facility this morning.

The Community Development Center is aligned with the Department’s policy to improve districts and provinces through the Provincial Local-Level Services Monitoring Authority.

Mr Goi announced that the office will facilitate all related programs from child protection to women empowerment.

The Department of Higher Education, Department of Justice and Attorney General and other organizations have shown interest in occupying spaces in the new building.

Mr Nininga said Prime Minister James Marape is expected to open the new and first ever CDC facility on September 17. The opening of the building will coincide with the Imbonggu Cultural Show during the Independence week.

He encouraged other MPs to establish CDC facilities in their respective districts.

“Community Development and empowerment is an area we seem to forget and as one of the first receipt of the CDCD project. I encourage other MPs to engage the people centered CDCD project in their districts.”