 

Facelift for Paradise hospital

BY: Loop Author
14:53, August 10, 2023
108 reads

Paradise Private Hospital has embarked on a comprehensive makeover of its infrastructure and operational procedures.

The hospital's Director of Finance, Janet Sios, has revealed that these changes are poised to redefine the hospital's outlook and enhance its services.

The hospital is abuzz with a series of strategic alterations, encompassing both its physical infrastructure and systemic functionalities.

A pivotal aspect of this transformation is the impending launch of the cutting-edge Health Management System (HMS), which promises to revolutionize patient care and streamline administrative processes.

The Health Management System is slated to supplant traditional card-based systems, leading to a remarkable enhancement in patient flow and management.

Part and parcel of this transformative journey is the issuance of brand-new uniforms to the staff. The uniforms stand as a symbolic testament to the hospital's dedication to embracing modernization while maintaining its commitment to exceptional patient care.

Tags: 
Paradise Private Hospital
Health Management System
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 108 reads