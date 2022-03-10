EYES OVER THE PACIFIC

A spying network of satellite surveillance hubs and on-the-ground listening stations is being used by Australia and New Zealand to collect intelligence on the nations of the South Pacific.

Australia and New Zealand gather secret communications information from the Pacific region as part of the Five Eyes/UKUSA intelligence alliance and feed it into the vast worldwide surveillance network run by the USA’s National Security Agency (NSA).

Confidential government email, internet, and phone communications are collected and secret military networks are intercepted. All of this information provides the Five Eyes alliance with powerful tools to exploit and influence events and actions in South Pacific nations.

The East Timor spying scandal, the cynical story of Australia eavesdropping on its tiny, friendly neighbour during crucial oil and gas negotiations in 2004, is but the tip of an iceberg.

The Australian and New Zealand governments spy continuously on all their neighbours in the South Pacific. This dirty secret is rarely if ever debated in parliament or mentioned by the news media. The top secret details are usually only known to the military and intelligence officers involved.

Our governments do not monitor the South Pacific countries because they may pose any threat. The spying operations are a long-term and undisclosed price of membership of the US-led UKUSA alliance, better known as ‘Five Eyes’, is a five-nation intelligence alliance made up of the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It includes Australia and New Zealand’s largest intelligence agencies: the Australian Signals Directorate and Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

The Australian government declares “special and close relationships [with] our Pacific family”. The New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has gone further and called for a new foreign policy based on “the values we share as people of the Pacific”. But none of this changes the daily reality that the New Zealand and Australian agencies betray these countries by spying on them for the US and other Five Eyes intelligence agencies.

Declassified Australia sought responses to the matters raised in this story. A NZ Defence Force spokeperson did not respond to specific questions, but said “The NZDF conducts a range of information gathering and surveillance operations in support of the Government’s national security and intelligence priorities. These are carried out by a number of NZDF capabilities…. Information gathering and surveillance operations focus on understanding the range of threats to the South Pacific such as climate change, illegal fishing, humanitarian and disaster relief, wider resource competition, transnational crime, and search and rescue.” The Australian Defence Force did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: declassifiedaus.org