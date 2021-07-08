Extra-marital affairs dispute, 34yo killed

Police in Manus reported that the incident occurred at Levei village, Lorengau, at 6.30pm.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the deceased was confronted by the suspect when he was heading to get his fishing gear at Levei.

During that time, the suspect took out a small knife and stabbed the deceased on his upper left arm, where he started bleeding heavily.

“A community health worker attended to him but could not do much to save his life as he had already lost a considerable amount of blood.”

PPC Yapu said he was on duty travel with his officer at Jowan Island when he was informed and attended to the scene.

He spoke to the families and relatives of the deceased to remain calm and not take the law into their hands.

“Police transported the body of the deceased, with the suspect, on the police boat to Lorengau Police Station.

“His body was checked by a doctor at the hospital and later placed in the morgue for autopsy.

“The suspect, Chris Didymus from Levei village, was locked up in police cells for further CID investigation.”

PPC Yapu said quick intervention by police at the crime scene prevented the relatives from taking the law into their own hands and causing further trouble.

Yapu thanked the president of Bisikani-Soparibeu Kabin Rural, with the leaders and families of the deceased, for their mutual understanding.