Ex-Soldier surrenders gun to police

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Albert Beli said the retired PNGDF Corporal had been keeping the gun in his house at Kreer. He felt that he has no use of keeping it so surrendered it to the police.



PPC Beli said retired Corporal Dabul Kailom said the weapon was given to him by some youths because it was damaged. He said Kailom took the weapon to fix it since 2005 and kept it since then.

Beli said, “When I received the weapon I asked him how that high powered gun ended up in his possession. Kailom explained to me that it was given to him by some youths to fix it because it was not working."

He added that people who have such weapons in their possession must surrender it to the police. He said of they don't, they can be arrested and charged for possession of an illegal firearm, if the police find out.

The PPC stressed that election is coming up so people must report to police if they know of any illegal firearms existing in their respective communities.

(PPC Beli recieving the firearm from ex corpral Dabul Kailom.)