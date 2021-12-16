Eviction Exercise Upsets Parkop

He said the Assemblies of God Boroko Association Inc., the land little holder of the property did not communicate with NCDC regarding the eviction exercise.

“Some members of our community have been subjected to this eviction exercise, which is causing hardship, stress and trauma.

“These are citizens of our country and they have the same rights, entitlement and benefits of our nation,” Governor Parkop said.

He expressed that the eviction exercise should have been carried out in a respectful and compassionate manner.

“I want to express my disappointment that the eviction exercise is being carried out by a church. We were not advised at all that this eviction will take place so we can have a plan,” Governor Parkop stated.

He confirmed that 50 of the families who were evicted are now temporarily staying at Saraga 6-Mile.

Prime Minister, James Marape intervened yesterday, Wednesday 15th December, in a statement requesting the title holder of the property to stop the eviction exercise so NCDC and the Lands Department can put a plan together for a temporary placement for the displaced.

However, Police say that the eviction exercise will continue as there is no restraining order from the court in preventing the exercise.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing, Justin Tkatchenko confirmed today that a taskforce has been set up to relocate these settlers as part of convert Settlement to Suburb program.

The taskforce comprises of Minister Tkatchenko, Minister for Lands, John Rosso, Lands and Physical Secretary, Managing Director for Housing and Governor Parkop.

“We will look at settlements in our urban areas, especially in Port Moresby and Lae, where we can assist to resettle those people who will eventually have to be moved.”