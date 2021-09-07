Everyday People: Natasha Geno

My parents are self-employed. My dad makes coffins and my mum sews and sells clothes.

This year I faced some very big challenges that almost destroyed my life and sometimes I used to think that I couldn’t make it but I thank God for my family, especially our Chiristian belief.

My family and my friends brought me onto the right path again and encouraged me with the Word of God, to overcome these challenges.

My dream is to become an accountant so my choices after grade 12, were to institutions that offered accounting and business management.

ITI was the only one I had applied for Human Resource Management and they accepted me. Right now to prepare for my school fees for next year I want to find any job that’s available, as long as it’s decent and honest. In the meantime I run a market table at home.

My favourite scripture is in 1 Thessalonians 5:18. “In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” It gives me hope and keeps me positive.