EVE to host “Table Dialogues” event at UPNG

The event will be held from 6pm to 8.30pm, is aimed at addressing important issues affecting women in the country as well as to honour the achievements of Papua New Guinean women who are championing these causes.

The topic for the event, ‘Is Social Media exposing or glorifying Gender-based Violence (GBV), including Sorcery Accusation Related Violence (SARV)?’ is in line with observing the "International Day in Support of Victims of Torture" which falls on June 26th.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Ruth Kissam, 2018 Westpac Outstanding Woman (WOW) Award winner and human rights activist whose work is focused on SARV in PNG.

She will share her views, insight and observations as an expert in this space.

A panel discussion will follow with three young advocates who will bring a youth perspective on the advent and impact of modern communications technology, more specifically Social Media and its role in influencing social behaviour and perception on GBV, including SARV..

The panellists will include; Bronwyn Kili, 2014 Pride of PNG Awards winner and Young Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); Vinzealhar Nen, co-founder of the PNG Climate Change Tribe and Program Manager for Pikinini Pilai Inc; and Courtney Abel, a Lawyer, Integral Human Development advocate and representative athlete.