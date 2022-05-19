Evaluation Over Oil Spill Underway

The officers are from the Authority’s Marine Environment Protection department and according to NMSA, a report of the findings will be furnished before the end of this week.

The oil spill incident occurred near the Kimbe main wharf at 3am on Monday, whereby a huge volume of palm oil had reportedly leaked from one of the storage tank and into the sea.

The PNG NMSA Act 2003, specifies that NMSA’s role includes, setting standards and strengthen control over marine oil pollution from ships and clean-up operations and other environment damage caused by shipping in PNG coastal waters and waterways.

The Authority is the National Lead Agency for the implementation of International Maritime Environment Conventions, which PNG is a party to.

“Therefore, pursuant to Section 6 of the Marine Pollution (Ships & Installations) Act 2013, NMSA can charge the Company responsible for the oil spill when it determines the extent of the damage to the marine life and the seas and surrounding shorelines,” said NMSA General Manager/CEO, Paul Unas.

As the investigation continues, he has urged the public near the main wharf and the surrounding communities to stay away from the impacted areas, until further assessments are done, to clear any harmful or toxic related substances that can pose danger or harm.

Mr Unas has also asked for cooperation between the company responsible, and other government agencies together with NMSA to amicably, allow for smooth site inspection and assessment

Meantime, from reports received, NBPOL the owner of the storage tanks has contained the spread of the oil spill straight after it became aware of the leakages on Monday morning.