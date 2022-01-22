EU Supports Abolishment Of Death Penalty

The EU spokesperson stated that the Parliament of PNG has taken an important step repealing the death penalty and commuting the sentences of all prisoners on death penalty row to life imprisonment.

Minister for Justice, Bryan Kramer tabled the amendments to the Criminal Code Act 1984 in Parliament this week. The NEC made the decision to replace death penalty with life imprisonment without parole.

For many years, the European Union and its member states have constantly reaffirmed their strong opposition to the use of capital punishment in all circumstances.

“Seventy years after the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, worldwide abolition of the death penalty is closer than ever to becoming a reality and we are happy to have Papua New Guinea on our side.”

The European Union is strongly opposed to the death penalty under all circumstances and considers it a cruel and degrading punishment, which fails to provide deterrence to criminal behaviour and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.

The EU will continue to work for its abolition in the few remaining countries that still apply it.