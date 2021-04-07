EU support PNG

Since February, EU has donated K12 million channeled through the WHO at the request of PNG Authorities.

As part of its ongoing support, Germany is offering a 7-person Emergency Medical Team; two doctors, two nurses and 3 light medical staff. They are expected to arrive in the country in mid-April.

The team will be integrated with the St. Johns Ambulance.

Furthermore, the EU has released an additional K4 million to support the International Committee of the Red Cross in PNG to implement a 6 months focused on increasing treatment capacity of public health care system, support the testing capacity in detention centres and provide general support and the vaccination campaign in the country.