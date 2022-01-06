EU-STREIT Supporting Women’s Participation

The campaign covers women and girls’ contributions, challenges gender-based violence, and promote women and girls’ rights for inclusion, participation, and change.

To address gender-based violence (GBV) in the agri-food value chains and its subsequent negative impacts on inclusive participation and transformational change, the EU Funded UN Joint STREIT PNG Programme (EU-STREIT PNG), in close collaboration with HELP Resources, observed the Human Rights Day in East Sepik Province in early December, 2021.

Staged at Wewak Town Market area, booths were set up with displays of Human Rights leaflets shared with over 500 youths, women, and men. The campaign's focus, which was organised in solidarity with community-based organisations, was on male youths and menfolk to acknowledge that women and girls have the basic Human Rights to live freely without violence.

The activities were organised under the 2021 global theme: "Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now." The colour orange was used to represent a brighter future, free from violence against women and girls, as a unifying theme running through the campaign's global activities.

Speeches were also presented to appreciate women's participation from household chores to gender roles in the agri-food value chains, including marketing. One highlight of the speeches was by Chairperson of the Wewak Women Fish Processing Cooperative, Jacinta Bruno, who challenged male youths and elderly men to respect and support women in any activity that contributes to the wellbeing of a family or household.

“Look at these sisters carrying heavy loads to the market to sell. Boys and men can help, but you're not. These women have a right to say no or refuse these tasks but as loving mothers they have a concern for the families. We all must work together for the good of our families."

Scholar Mapat, a retired senior public servant, addressed the audience, particularly the male folks, to treat women and girls with respect because they also have Human Rights.

For the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, the focus is on gender and the crucial roles women play, particularly under cocoa, vanilla and fisheries value chains that are supported under this European Union-funded rural agriculture development programme.

"The purpose here is for the youth, women and men who are supported under the EU-STREIT PNG to be sensitised on the negative impact of violence and how non-violence can help foster peace, improve income from family business, alleviating household poverty which leads to better nutrition," explained Abbisa Maniapu, National Gender and Youth Inclusion Officer for the Programme.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on Friday 10 December, starting with 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign, which begins on 25 November to 10 December. During this time, the UN Secretary-General's UNITE campaign calls for global actions to increase awareness, galvanise advocacy efforts, and share knowledge and innovations to End Violence Against Women.