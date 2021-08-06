EU Invests In Anti-Corruption Project

Funded by the European Union, this new investment valued at EUR 5.4 million represents a major commitment by the United Nations, the European Union and Government to tackle corruption.

An integral part of the EU-PNG Partnership for Good Governance, the overall goal of the Papua New Guinea Anti-Corruption Project is to substantially reduce corruption.

Among the Project’s partners are the PNG Government, key national institutions, civil society, and communities.

The Project aims to strengthen the Government’s commitment and capacities to address corruption in line with the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) to effectively progress the Sustainable Development Goals for the benefit of Papua New Guineans.

The Project will be implemented jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

During today’s launch, UNDP Resident Representative to Papua New Guinea, Dirk Wagener said: “Combating corruption is a necessary precondition for national development and is fundamental to ensuring people have healthy, prosperous and inclusive lives.

“Corruption benefits few and disadvantages so many. It must be stopped as it impedes the achievement of all Sustainable Development Goals.”

UNODC Deputy Regional Representative, Julien Garsany said the new partnership is timely to support Papua New Guinea to strengthen its governance frameworks in line with UNCAC and Sustainable Development Goal 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions.

The Project has been designed to specifically support the Government’s own development priorities. It is framed to support the National Anti-Corruption Plan of Action 2020-2025 to implement Papua New Guinea’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2010-2030.

In launching the Project, Hi Excellency, Jernej Videtić, the European Union Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, said: “The European Union’s investment in this project and in the fight against corruption more generally is a flag ship investment in Papua New Guinea. Achieving better development outcomes is only possible when corruption is eliminated.”

The Project will also direct specific support towards core anti-corruption institutions, particularly the new Independent Commission Against Corruption, Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, national and provincial fraud units, and the Office of the Public Prosecutor to strengthen their capacities to investigate and prosecute corruption.