EU Commissions TVET Centers

The EU’s Human Resources Development Programme Phase 2 will conclude at the end of this month with the commissioning of 10 selected TVET centres in the country. The programme intends to develop Papua New Guinea’s generation as part of its effort to promote nation building.

Raval and Kabaira has been commissioned leaving Enga left to be done. ENB was fortunate to be selected along with six other provinces.

Dr Uke Kombra was grateful to the EU for the investment in TVET and congratulated ENB for their selection.

“This project started back in 2013 and has taken seven years for us to eventually commission the projects around the country, ENB, we congratulate you for a successful province in bidding and getting two of the projects out the ten,” said Dr Kombra.

A total of K5.6million was spent for the two institutions and he encouraged the districts across the country that if they can put this type of funding into every TVET institution the country will change.

Education Minister Jimmy Uguro was happy to join in the commissioning of the Raval Vocational Training Centre.

“This is an important and significant occasion that we are gathered together to celebrate the major funding of the European Union committed to the state of art infrastructure, tools, accessories and equipment of Raval vocational training centre.”

Out of 120 institutions in the country, 10 TVET institutions were picked:

Badili and Morata Vocational Centre, NCD Kabaira Girls and Raval Vocational Centre, ENB Laiagam and Pombapus Vocational Centre, Enga Kamaliki Vocational Centre, EHP Yawasoro Vocational Centre, ESP Bulolo and Umi Vocational Centre, Morobe

East New Britain Governor, Nakkus Konga said the Raval Vocational centre was built before Independence making it one of the oldest institutions in the country.