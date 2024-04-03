EU calls for proposals

The Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) Civil Society Organizations (NDICI CSO) and NDICI Human Rights (NDICI HR) are the European Union (EU) thematic programmes that build on the 2012 EU Communication on Civil Society in external relations, recognizing that engagement with community organizations contributes to human development, prosperity and stability.

Rural agriculture in PNG is mostly based on subsistence to small-scale farming and provides economic livelihoods for the majority of the population. Attempts to develop and modernise this sector face enormous challenges with limited access to technology, vital skills and knowledge, not to mention the increasingly stringent international standards that must be met.

Women entrepreneurs, who are the most marginalised group, lack the leadership and entrepreneurship skills to engage in economic and business activities. Complementing the role of the state, civil society organizations and international organizations play a crucial role in addressing these issues.

The overall objective of the call for proposals is to contribute to an inclusive, participatory, empowered and independent civil society and democratic space in partner countries.

Under this Call for Proposals, there are two lots. Lot 1 is on the Agriculture Rural Development Programme and Lot 2 on Women’s Leadership and Economic Empowerment.

The Specific Objective of Lot 1 is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the smallholder-dominated agricultural sector to meet the standards set by international regulation, such as the international agri-food safety standards or the EU Deforestation Regulation.

Specific Objective of Lot 2 is to increase women’s access to skills development, entrepreneurial training, financial services, products, and business leadership.

The overall amount available under this call for proposals is EUR 4.32 million (approximately PGK 17.56 million).