Establish facts before buying land: PPC

Provincial police commander, Superintendent Albert Beli, made this remark after police arrested a Mussau Island man for tricking a couple into giving him K20,000 for a piece of block.

The 35-year-old Mussau man was apprehended by Konos police on Tuesday, December 26th, 2023.

Supt Beli said people should reason things out; and establish facts before attempting to purchase a commodity as rare as land.

“No individual owns traditional land in Papua New Guinea; a clan does,” he stated.

“New Ireland is a matrilineal society; women own these lands. If we are to buy land from people, we need to take its value into consideration. Do your groundwork properly before taking out cash to buy it.

“My call out to people in New Ireland, for those coming in to buy land, it’s a beautiful place and they might want to settle here but do things the right way.”

The PPC said this is not the first case, and it certainly will not be the last.

(Putput in New Ireland Province)