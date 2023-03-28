ESPG to take over PPL in province

Minister for International Trade and Investment and Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru, revealed this during the opening of the new East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital in Wewak yesterday.

“We have world-class equipment, very special equipment in this hospital,” he said.

“Continuous blackouts will result in all these equipment being destroyed.

“I know we’ve got generators but that won’t be good if we continue to have blackouts.

“So East Sepik needs a power solution and it needs it now.

“I’m happy that our governor, under his leadership, and all Members of East Sepik, we have made the decision that we want to take over PNG Power in East Sepik.”

Minister Maru told the Prime Minister to support their call, including other provinces as well, saying they need to take control to ensure reliable power supply.

“Power is a big issue that we need to sort out quickly.”