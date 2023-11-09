ESP police want payment before Maprik by-election

As the year ends and with Maprik by-elections tentatively scheduled for February next year, Tamari says it is time they release the funds now so police can prepare for the by-election.

“I concluded the Wewak operation fund with literally no funding, and I will not go into this election until and unless the government release the funds,” Tamari said.

He said in every election there are two separate budget - one for the Electoral Commission and one for the police that is given to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary to coordinate.

However, Tamari said police in the district are yet to receive their funds to prepare themselves to conduct operations.

Meanwhile, PPC Tamari said police is supporting the people in the district to combat minor law and order issues given the situation at hand with no leadership after the death of late Maprik MP Gabriel Kapris.