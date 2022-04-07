ESP Police ready for Election

The PPC said from police records, alcohol was one of the main cause for problems. The ban on the sales of liquor will make some difference during the election. He said he will discuss this with the provincial liquor licensing committee and other stake holders on how best they will address this before the actual dates of the ban are issued.

“When the ban comes into effect, police and other disciplined forces that will be involved in the election operation will be on full alert to track down alcohol related issues. If anyone is caught doing illegal sales of alcohol will be arrested and charged with the law that will be put in place during the election period. We want a safe and peaceful election in the province so the onus is now on you the people of East Sepik. You will make a difference.”

Supt Beli also added that about 100 civilians had been identified to assist police during the election to address the issue of manpower shortage. He said he will get people to work according to the budget he has because he does not want to engage people, and later not be able to pay them.

Beli said the selected individuals will go through a week long training before they are deployed for the polling period. He also added that police officers will also go through a week long training to deal with election related offences.

“I want to thank the Australian Federal police under the Australian Policing Partnership program who are in the province currently conducting leadership training for the police officers. He said they had done a lot and he hopes that the police officers after the training will be in a better position to carry out their duties.