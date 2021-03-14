ESP agrees for ADF’s C27 to transport casket

The Alenia C-27J Spartan is a military transport aircraft developed and manufactured by Leonardo's Aircraft Division.

It is an advanced derivative of Alenia Aeronautica's earlier G.222, equipped with the engines and various other systems also used on the larger Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules.

After so many concerns raised by citizens in Port Moresby over the transportation of the casket, a compromised has been reached to transport the casket on the ADF C27 aircraft.

In Wewak, Sana Somare, eldest son of late Sir Michael said Australians have been a close friend to PNG since independence and it is only fitting to transport him on C27 aircraft.

Sir Michael’s casket could not fit into the main entry door of the Air Niugini’s Q400 aircraft, and had to be put through the cargo hold door.

However, this frustrated citizens at the airport, who called for the casket to be transported in a decent manner.

After discussions with relevant authorities, all parties reached a compromise to have the casket transported on the ADF C27 aircraft.

The aircraft which was already airborne, returned to Port Moresby to collect late Sir Michael.

More updates to come.