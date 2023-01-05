Escapee shot dead

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent David Seine Jr said according to police report it was alleged that the man was among 11 others who escaped from Beon.

He said the others escaped while the deceased identified as Kenneth Atamuando was shot dead at Egmugul Village.

Seine Jr said police officers were notified while on the festive season operation and responded with assistance from Beon CS officers, who searched for the escapees.

CS officers who continued the search caught up with the escapee and shot him dead.

“Kenneth was arrested and charged by the police for willful murder in Bogia and was waiting for his appearance in Court, when he escaped with 11 others. Kenneth is from Ulatapun village Madang’s Bogia district.”

PPC Seine Jr added that the body of the escapee is now at the morgue.

He said police had not received any report of the 11 escapees, including 19 convicted prisoners who are on the run.

PPC Seine Jr said the people of Madang must help CS officers and the police by reporting their whereabouts so they can be arrested and charged.

Police have confirmed that 30 prisoners are on the run.