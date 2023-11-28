Erap welcomes new footbridge

The 60-meter cement reinforced bridge will cater for the people of the area who commute on a daily basis. The bridge was contracted and completed by the Spider Engineering.

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen officially opened the bridge on Saturday 25th November, 2023.

Pelgen said the completion of the project was made possible through the support of the community especially the youths whom have supported the contractors with manpower to complete the project.

He said now that the bridge is opened it will enable coffee farmers, school children and vulnerable people to have access to services.

Pelgen said the project was funded under the Nawaeb district funding allocation released by the government this year.

“In Nawaeb District we are utilizing funds allocated for projects that we hope to touch the people's daily livelihood. I am impressed that the Gom Footbridge is now opened for our people to access. I have walked the Gom River & Mountain to feel the real struggle of people to address them properly,” he said.

The MP said Nawaeb District Development Authority had further identified several other areas that also need connectivity such as footbridges; and these locations will have new constructed projects within this term of Government.