Erap road link upgraded

The works undertaken by Allied PNG Group began on Monday this week, with the mobilisation of an excavator on site to do river clearance.

Pelgen said this portion of the road requires extensive repair and more rehabilitation, especially on the soft spot areas.

“The Erap Main road link is access to coffee farmers and fresh produce farmers that daily commute to and from Lae City,” said the MP.

“Nawaeb District Development Authority has taken heed of the call to step in the emergency works after the heavy downpour within the last month of January.”

Pelgen stressed that despite the limited options of funding for 2024 operations in Nawaeb District, Allied PNG Group and the technical team went ahead to ease the situation.

“Further allocations will be done to carry more major maintenance of the road this year, when funds are released from the National Government.”

Sugu River is the first river into the main Erap LLG where the river underwent an extensive diversion and wet crossing clearance. The river had flooded and hindered traffic flow.

The full scope of work was from Sugu River to Sibi to Tinibe.

Allied PNG Group operations manager, Tommy Kivu, thanked the technical team and locals for working hand in hand to ensure the rehabilitation works were completed this week.

Other emergency roads ready to be upgraded include the Bandong Road from Gain and Busu River Wet Crossing.