The epitome of perseverance

Willie Yoga hails from an electorate that has limited prospects; no health service, inadequate educational opportunities and stagnant economic growth.

The people of Usino-Bundi, in Madang Province, have been struggling to access basic government services for decades.

With no road infrastructure nor health facilities, the people of Bundi generally live a day at a time; but not Yoga.

Yoga dreamt of working in the field of health one day and he started off his journey by volunteering for 15 years.

“Mi sevim klostu olsem sevenpla wod eria, go olsem lo Jiwaka, kam bek olsem lo Simbu, kam olsem lo Lower Bundi,” he said. (I served nearly seven ward areas; going to Jiwaka, coming back to Simbu and extending to Lower Bundi.)

“Mi painim wei lo go lo skul bat problem lo moni; distrik tu nonap lo helpim mi. Planti taim mi go kam.” (I needed to go to school but funding was a challenge; the district office could not help me either despite my numerous visits.)

His perseverance paid off, however, when he started volunteering with the community-based organisation, Kumura Foundation’s annual rural health program, in 2017.

Through the foundation’s Travel2Change program, the Sir Brian Bell Foundation sponsored 10 students to study at the Kundiawa Community Health Worker Training School, and among them was Yoga.

“Mi tok tenk yu bikos, disla wok em mi tingting na, insait lo laif blo mi, mi wok lo mekim kam lo em na, nau bai mi kamap olsem wanpla helt weka nau,” he smilingly said. (I’m truly grateful because that has been my dream and I will soon be a health worker.)

“Even though mi gat planti pikinini ol stap lo bikpla skul bat, edukesen em ino stop so mi still continue na mi gat bikpla hamamas.” (Even though my children are in school, education doesn’t stop so I am still continuing and I’m very happy.)

Volunteering with the Travel2Change trekkers has imparted invaluable hands-on experience to not only Yoga but the other CHW students as well because among the team were medical doctors from the Simbu Provincial Health Authority.

“Mi gat bikpla hamamas tru bikos, ekstra save tu mipla kisim tru lo ol medical doctors blo mipla.” (I’m happy because we received extra knowledge from our medical doctors.)

Yoga and his peers are looking forward to the second year of their studies, and graduating as certified CHWs in 2023.

After graduating, the students will serve their home village of Bundi for five years before moving on with their professional careers.

(Community health worker trainee, Willie Yoga, during the ‘Travel2Change’ clinic at Snow Pass, Upper Bundi)