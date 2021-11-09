EPHA Chairman Visits Watabung

Kinifa made these remarks during his first official visit to Watabung Health Centre in the Daulo District on Friday November 5th, 2021.

Kinifa is Managing Director of PNG Ports Corporation. His appointment as the Chairman of the EHPHA was published in the Government Gazette on 27 October 2021. On Wednesday 3rd November he was sworn-in. He immediately called a meeting with the Goroka Provincial Hospital staff to assess the situation and promised to visit at least three major health facilities before returning to Port Moresby. This included the Watabung Health Centre.

Kinifa made a condition assessment of the buildings and properties within the Health facility and identified a lot that needed to be done for the facility. He promised to get the PHA CEO to send building teams to do condition assessment of the buildings so budget can be determined and allocated for improvements to be done on the facility. He also said that he would send another team of clinicians to assess and give advice on what’s needed to be done for the health centre. Kinifa said he would do the same for other health facilities in the province as well.

He explained to the people that funds from the government goes through a lot of filtering processes, but this will not stop him from knocking on every door to get committed funds.

While welcoming the new head of health in the province, host landowners of Watabung expressed they have been neglected in the health space, for years.

Chairman Kinifa promised to look into their issues.