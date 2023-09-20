Entertainer visa available online

Minister for Immigration and Border Security, John Rosso has announced.

“The inclusion of six different visa classes under the Entertainer Visa type that is available on the PNGICSA website means artists who want to come to PNG for entertainment-related purposes can now apply online instead of the traditional paper lodgement,” Minister Rosso said.

“The previous process required the entertainers to physically lodge their visa applications at a PNG diplomatic mission. This was not suitable considering PNG does not have diplomatic representation in all countries that entertainers are often on tour and in countries which might have missions for only a night or two, and finding the time to submit applications in that manner was impractical.”

The visa classes available and accessible online include Film Maker (both commercial and non-commercial), Comedian (commercial), Musician (commercial), Gospel Group (charity) and Cultural Group (charity).

Minister Rosso said that the new arrangement would allow PNG to bring in world-class artists as well as develop local talent, and promote the entertainment industry.

He said that each of the visa types has a migration service fee attached and holders are eligible for extensions. Specific fees for new lodgements and extensions are available on the website.

Minister Rosso who is also Deputy Prime Minister said, “The government is advocating digital transformation and I support PNGICSA’s efforts to digitize its services to ensure our visitors have access to apply for visas in the comfort of their homes and travel to PNG without any unnecessary delays.”

He said progress is being made to introduce other visa types and categories online and that ICSA currently have over 13 visa classes now available online.